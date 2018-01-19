Carrie Underwood Shares X-Ray 2 Months After Injury From Fall

Carrie Underwood is giving her fans an intimate look at her recovery following her accident late last year.

In November, the 34-year-old Grammy winner suffered a "hard fall" on steps outside her home, breaking her wrist and—as she revealed over New Year's Day—also injuring her face, which prompted her to receive more than 40 facial stitches.

On Thursday, Underwood posted on her Instagram page a photo of an X-ray of her wrist, which shows a flat metal plate and screws holding the broken bone as it heals.

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. "Bulldog" for fixing me up!!!," she wrote. "I'm good to go!"

Underwood has not shared a clear photo of her face since the fall.

However, reality star Adrienne Gang, who appeared on Bravo's Below Deck, had in December shared a photo with the singer following a workout class. Underwood sports a wrist brace in the picture but her face does not look different.

