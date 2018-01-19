Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Loses 26 Pounds in 5 Weeks

Tyler Baltierra has lost 26 pounds in five weeks.
The 26-year-old Teen Mom OG star announced the news via Instagram and revealed his before-and-after shot.
"26lbs DOWN!!!" he wrote. "To be honest I didn't even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges #Goals."
It looks like both Tyler and his wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra are taking time to focus on their health. On Wednesday, the fellow Teen Mom OG star revealed she was heading back to treatment after having left two weeks prior.
"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH," she said, giving her husband and daughter a shout-out.
Back in November, Catelynn announced she was going to treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.
"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment," Catelynn shared via Twitter. "#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast."
Tyler showed his support for his wife.
"Incredibly proud of my wife...when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!" he tweetd at the time. "My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH."