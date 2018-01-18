Cheryl Burke Commends Olympic Gymnasts for Speaking Out Against Larry Nassar

Cheryl Burke is expressing her support for the Olympic athletes who claim to have been victimized by former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a new Instagram post, the Dancing With the Stars and Dance Moms star shared how proud she was of Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and other gymnasts for sharing their personal experiences even when it may not be easy.

"I've been following what has happened with the US women's gymnastics team and wanted to take a minute to commend these young women for sharing their stories," Cheryl wrote to her followers. "I too have had to sit in a court room in front of the man who sexually abused me and share my experiences."

The Dancing Lessons author added, "I know that what you are doing isn't easy—it takes tremendous courage. Thank you for breaking the silence and showing other women that they too can stand up for themselves and for others."

The post, which received support from Candace Cameron Bure, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson, was also captioned "#MeToo."