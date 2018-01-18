Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Features One Stylish Surprise We Bet You Missed

Ben Birchall/Pool Photo via AP
it seems Meghan Markle has a few stylish tricks up her sleeve.
As fans keep their eyes peeled for every new ensemble the American star and future bride steps out in, some may have missed a special detail in the activist's latest look. Sure, it was easy to notice the future member of the royal family was sporting a black Stella McCartney coat with a belt tied in a bow and a black scarf layered over dark jeans, a plaid boatneck peplum jacket by Theory and black Tabitha Simmons booties. "This was probably her most modern, 'edgy' look since announcing her engagement," Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News.
While her ensemble for visiting the Cardiff Castle in Wales followed suit with her most recent outfits—mostly black with a pop of color—she squeezed in a discreet unique detail: her mismatched earrings. On one ear she sported a Zofia Day dash stud and, on the other, a Gabriela Artigas triple shooting star post.
"Meghan always likes to have one thing about her look that is different and unexpected," Meghan's Mirror's Amanda Dishaw pointed out. "Today I adored how she kept up that trend—and kept us fashion bloggers on our toes—by choosing two different earrings!"
Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In addition to the delicate earrings, Markle also accessorized with a petite $520 forest grain Mini Venice purse by Demellier London—the only pop of color in the neutral ensemble. "Demellier handbags are becoming the new It-Bag with our favorite ladies like Kim Murray, Donna Air and Pippa Middleton also carrying the brand's handbags. We love that Meghan is carrying small, handheld bags to her royal events," Ross noted.
As the bloggers pointed out, Markle's purse helps her feel more relatable to the average person.
"Most royal women will eschew a handbag, or, like Kate, carry a small clutch for engagements. We love seeing Meghan carrying small handbags on royal events. It adds a touch of realness to her— she needs her phone, lip gloss, hand lotion, and whatever else might be in there, just like us!" Ross described.
"Her handbags, like this new piece from Demellier London, her Strathberry tote and the Chloe bag she wore on Christmas Day, are perfectly suited for our everyday, normal lives. Any time we see Meghan carrying something that we can wear or use in our own lives, it instantly becomes a hit."