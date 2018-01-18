Gigi Hadid’s iPhone Case Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 1:14 PM

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid's latest iPhone case is Valentine's Day gift goals.

The model was spotted yesterday in an all-black ensemble, accented by a iPhone case that made us swoon for more than one reason. In contrast to her monotone attire, the red accessory lit up her outfit with its cascading waterfall-like glitter, which was incased by a transparent shell at the back of the phone. After the glitter caught our eye, we noticed that the case reads "Zayn" in bright white letters—an adorable feature to celebrate her relationship with longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Between the red glitter and customization feature, this Casetify Say My Name Case is a thoughtful gift for your significant other (especially if you like the idea of him or her walking around with your name featured in bold print). Or, it can be a gift for yourself or your best friend. The options are endless.

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While Gigi is the first star to customize her case with her boyfriend's name, we've seen the Casetify accessory in numerous celeb selfies. Kourtney Kardashian opted for her name in white letters over gold glitter. Kylie Jenner went with her name over silver glitter. Victoria Secret Angel Elsa Pataky went for pink glitter and letters. And, Hilary Duff chose to put her son's name, Luca, in yellow letters over silver glitter.

Beyond that, monogrammed cases are a celeb trend that's taking over our Instagram feeds with Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé and Rita Ora following suit.

Photos

2018 Fashion Trends That Celebrities Are Wearing Now

Are you next? Shop celeb-loved iPhone cases below! 

ESC: Gigi Hadid's iPhone Case

Casetify

Gigi's exact case: Casetify Say My Name, $49

ESC: ESC: Gigi Hadid's iPhone Case

The Daily Edited

Shadow Text iPhone Case, $80

ESC: Custom iPhone Cases

Chaos

Custom Metallic Leather iPhone Case, $221

ESC: Custom iPhone Cases

Mark & Graham

Vivid Leather iPhone Case, $49

ESC: Custom iPhone Cases

MarleyLilly

Monogrammed Phone Case, $39.99

ESC: Custom iPhone Cases

Kulör

iPhone Leather Case, Now $39.95

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Fashion , Style Collective , Elsa Pataky
