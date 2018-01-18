How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Helping North and Saint Adjust to Baby No. 3

It's been a "whirlwind" couple of days for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
The couple welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, on Monday, Jan. 15. While the baby's name hasn't been revealed just yet, an insider has revealed to E! News how the couple is helping their eldest kids North West and Saint West adjust to life with their new sibling.
"The baby basically sleeps around the clock so it hasn't gotten too crazy yet," the source tells us. "Kim has had time to do her workouts and spend a lot of time with North and Saint. She's enjoying the down time at home and this little break to adjust to life with three kids."
The insider adds that North and Saint are "enjoying" having a baby sister.
"North is like a little mommy who wants to help and take care of her," the source shares with us. "Saint is curious, but not as interested. It's definitely a big adjustment for both of them, but Kim is trying to keep their routines the same and giving them each a lot of one on one time so everything remains consistent. She's doing the same things she's always done like reading them stories and putting them to bed at night. She doesn't want them to feel their lives have changed too much."
And Kanye has been spending time playing with North and Saint, as well as helping change the baby's diapers.
"Kanye is very hands on and involved," the insider says. "He does feedings and diaper changes all the time. He also spends time with North and Saint playing with them and giving them lots of love."
The source adds, "Right now they are all adjusting to having a newborn and getting her on a schedule. Kim had forgotten some of what it's like to have a newborn, but it's all coming back quickly. They are enjoying family time at home in their new house. It's been a whirlwind few days."
Kim announced the baby's birth on her app on Tuesday, Jan. 16. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
