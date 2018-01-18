Offset: ''I Cannot Vibe With Queers'' Lyric Not About Gay People

Migos rapper Offset is defending one of his lyrics that many perceive to be homophobic, saying it is not about gay people.

He is featured on rapper YFN Lucci's track "Boss Life" and raps, "Pinky ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear / 60k solitaire / I cannot vibe with queers."

"I didn't write the line about gay people," Offset said on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a screenshot of Google's dictionary's first definition of the word "queer"—an adjective meaning "strange" or "odd." He cropped the image above a part that describes that word as an informal, offensive term for a homosexual man.

"I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people," the rapper said. "My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I'm not in a place where I'm hating like that. When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation."