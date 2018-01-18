Anika Noni Rose Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted on a Plane

Unfortunately, Rose said, things only escalated from there. "I was like, 'I don't know what to do with myself. Yes, please turn the plane around.' I was shaking. I was so upset and so hurt and angry. Like, angry," she said. "I wanted to punch that man, and I knew that that would take away from the story that I had to tell. I had to hold in everything that I was feeling to be able to tell this story and be heard and taken seriously from the place I was in. It's been...interesting."

The man was eventually removed from the plane, she added.

Rose, who next appears in the movie Assassination Nation, has tried in vain to bring her attacker to justice. "There's a Freedom of Information act. You're supposed to be able to get people's names. I made a report right then with the FBI and they dropped it. They dropped the case," she said. Asked why, the actress sighed and said, "I really don't know. I really don't know." Rose said the airline is "not allowed to tell me the name of the passenger, apparently." Since the incident occurred, she admitted, "I can honestly say that I have not done much with it. I made my report. I followed up with the police, like I was told to do. The police did nothing."

"I don't really know how you deal with that. It was such a sly violence—such a sly violation," she added, saying, "It's a really tough thing to deal with when something happens to you, and you do everything you're supposed to do, and somebody somewhere else decides: 'Well, we're not going to go forward with this. We're not going to look into this any further.' You're walking around in circles asking for information that is owed you. The amount of care that is taken to protect perpetrators is vastly heavier and stronger than the amount of care that is taken to protect victims." Rose took a picture of the man, vowing, "I'm not finished. I'm not finished."