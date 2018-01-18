Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Cardiff Fashionably Late

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 7:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1415

Watch Kris Jenner Get Creeped Out by a Fan's Dead Grandmother

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Became One of TV's Most Powerful Women With Just One Show

David Harbour, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Stranger Things' David Harbour Agrees to Officiate a Fan's Wedding

Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle arrived at Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday to greet well-wishers and were fashionably late.

The two had taken a Great Western Railway (GWR) train, which was delayed for an hour. Harry and Meghan were greeted at the castle by scores of fans. They shook hands with many of them and also crouched down by the barriers to speak to children.

Meghan wore a black $1,873 Stella McCartney tie detail coat, black $242 Hiut Denim Dina jeans and black Tabitha Simmons Kiki boots, and carried a $520 forest grain Mini Venice purse by Demellier London. She also wore her hair in a messy bun again, forsaking royal protocol. Harry wore a long navy coat over a lighter blue sweater and white collar and navy pants.

The two are in town for a day "showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales." They are set to tour a Welsh culture festival later in the day.

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Since they announced their engagement in November, Harry has been introducing his bride-to-be to residents in different parts of the United Kingdom. 

He and Meghan had recently visited Nottingham and Brixton in south London.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.