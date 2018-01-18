Gerard Butler Reveals the "Crazy" Hot—and Cold—Places He's Had Sex

Gerard Butler is spilling all the hot personal tea.

During a visit to Andy Cohen's Bravo clubhouse on Wednesday night, the action star dished out a few juicy details about the craziest place he's had sex, which of his co-stars was the better kisser and his past hookup with reality star Brandi Glanville

Thanks to a fan caller, the actor faced an inquiry about his past sex spots. "I've had sex in some crazy places," he confirmed. So, where were you, Gerard?

"I had sex on the side of a volcano once—that was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot—and on a glacier," he quipped. If you're wondering "Why?" Butler had the answer for that, too. "If you're somewhere interesting, you kind of think it would be nice to make this a more interesting story," the actor explained.