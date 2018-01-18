Prince William Debuts Surprise Shaved Head

There's one story getting all the buzz about Prince William...his shaved head!

The 35-year-old royal stepped out in London on Thursday to support the Step Into Health program helping to employ veterans in the NHS. As the Duke of Cambridge made his public appearance, many could not help but notice the dad of two was sporting a new 'do. All eyes were on his surprisingly new buzzed head as he made his way inside Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The royal's hair has been noticeably thinning in recent years and has become the subject of teasing from his famous wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry