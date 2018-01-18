Prince William Debuts Surprise Shaved Head

Thu., Jan. 18, 2018

Prince William

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

There's one story getting all the buzz about Prince William...his shaved head!

The 35-year-old royal stepped out in London on Thursday to support the Step Into Health program helping to employ veterans in the NHS. As the Duke of Cambridge made his public appearance, many could not help but notice the dad of two was sporting a new 'do. All eyes were on his surprisingly new buzzed head as he made his way inside Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The royal's hair has been noticeably thinning in recent years and has become the subject of teasing from his famous wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry

Photos

Prince William's Family Album

Prince William

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While watching a shearing demonstration, for example, Middleton took advantage of the opportunity to poke some fun at her beau's missing locks.  "The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head," farmer Lyn Crejan told reporters at the time. "She said, 'You need it more than me,' and pointed to his head and he laughed."

Of course, the playful royal has joined in on the punchlines. When he and Kate first revealed son Prince George to the world, the new dad joked that the bald infant has "got way more [hair] than me, thank God!"

What do you think of Prince William's new look? Sound off in the comments below!

