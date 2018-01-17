Chrissy Teigen Has the Last Laugh Hosting (Fake) Fake News Awards

Anything for a funny social media post!

If you looked at her Snapchat on Wednesday afternoon, Chrissy Teigen appeared to turn up at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to make good on her word (as previously promised) to "host" Donald Trump's totally bizarre event, the Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year—aka the Fake News Awards.

In her Snapchat, the pregnant lady, who is known for having an adversarial online relationship with the pres, narrates the "event," saying, "Just arrived here at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood...The Fake News Media Awards are setting up now."

Teigen then shows the theater's main floor with many people walking around.

"Here at the Dolby Theater for the MDCMAs, the 'Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.' As you can see, it’s bustling here," the 32-year-old star says. "A lot of people. A lot of people excited for the Fake News Awards. We’re excited!"

The Lip Sync Battle host then shared a clip of her getting her hair and makeup done before the "show."

She jokingly says about the mysterious event, "I’m not positive exactly when the awards start. Not sure what time zone."