SAG Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
It's actors toasting actors at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards!
In just a few short hours, the biggest stars from both film and television will gather inside Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the performances and projects that made us laugh, cry and beg for more. Kristen Bell is set to host, a first for the typically MC-less award show, and presenters include Halle Berry, Emma Stoneand Lupita Nyong'o.
There's plenty of pressure going into the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, as they historically predict the eventual 2018 Oscar nominees. SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry, and active members are eligible to vote in the 15 categories.
Check out the entire list of winners, updating in real time, below.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
WINNER: This Is Us
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
WINNER: Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
