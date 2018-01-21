SAG Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

SAG Statuette

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's actors toasting actors at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards

In just a few short hours, the biggest stars from both film and television will gather inside Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the performances and projects that made us laugh, cry and beg for more. Kristen Bell is set to host, a first for the typically MC-less award show, and presenters include Halle BerryEmma Stoneand Lupita Nyong'o

There's plenty of pressure going into the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, as they historically predict the eventual 2018 Oscar nominees. SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry, and active members are eligible to vote in the 15 categories. 

Check out the entire list of winners, updating in real time, below. 

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

 

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

WINNER: This Is Us

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

WINNER: Veep 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

WINNER: Alexander SkarsgårdBig Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

 

