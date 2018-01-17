Selena Gomez Confronts Nick Jonas About "Ruined" Central Park Date With Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

"Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez," the "Wolves" singer said in the video message. "So I know what you're doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time."

Nick then revealed what Selena was talking about.

"OK so this was at a time when my brothers and I were in a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship," Nick said. "And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, 'It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.'"