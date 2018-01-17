The Surprising Way Jordyn Woods Cleans Her Makeup Tools

The Life of Kylie star may not be a professional, per se, but with a schedule of modeling events and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for a best friend, her beauty routine includes hacks that could very well change the way you do your makeup.
"Your face is your personal coloring book," she said during her step-by-step makeup tutorial for Vogue.
Sparkling green, smoky eyes, rose pink lips, bold brows—while most stick to nude tones for everyday looks, this star goes for color. Yet, her final look isn't overbearing, nor too much for everyday life. It's just glam enough for the perfect selfie.
Love her look? Here are the beauty hacks we learned from Jordyn's makeup tutorial:
Use concealer and setting powder as eyeshadow primer. Instead of using a typical primer, the influencer applied her Kevyn Aucoin concealer, which she also used to clean up her brows, on her lids. Then, set the concealer with Laura Mercier setting powder.
Clean and dry your brushes prior to applying your makeup. Jordyn's makeup routine is high tech. Before applying makeup, the star used a machine to clean and dry her brushes. Although we can't tell exactly how much it took, it appeared to a fast and easy alternative to the usual cleaning regimen.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Use eye shadow to create a smoky eye. Instead of using heavy eyeliner, she used a darker hue eye shadow from her Kyshadow palette: "I love to elongate the eye, open it up to kind of give it that winged effect without being too dramatic."
Create your perfect lip shade. "Now, when I do my lips, I don't just use one thing," she told the camera. "I use about five to get the perfect color for me. Normally, I love to use a lip liner with a gloss."