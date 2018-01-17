The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Accused of Cheating on Tori Woodward

Instagram
Earlier this week, Tori Woodward shared grainy video footage of what appeared to be her Grammy-winning boyfriend, The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall, kissing another woman. Tori shared the CCTV surveillance video on her Instagram Story with the caption, "They'll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought." A few hours later, Tori decided to update her Instagram Story again, this time sending a message to her followers.
"After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he's remorsely cheated on me," Tori wrote, accusing him of cheating on her previously with "that 'psycho bitch' from Vegas, the 'lame Instagram model' caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched." E! News has reached out to Alex's rep for comment on Tori's accusations. Tori's note continued, "Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it's not that bad and, in different words, that because he's famous now he has a different rulebook for decency."
Tori claimed, "What's perhaps most amazing is that he HASN'T EVEN APOLOGIZED." E! News has been unable to verify Tori's allegations, and Alex has yet to respond to her via social media.
In another post, Tori claimed Alex has "done everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out," though she did not disclose what Alex allegedly did. And to the commenters who told Tori, "You're better than this," she wrote, "That's right I am, but you're not and if there was ever a time to hold powerful men accountable for their disgusting behavior it's now." She continued, "Don't be that guy, don't let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to."
"Alex is disgusting. Men are trash," Tori wrote. "Don't ever forget it."
Tori also thanked her followers for their support. "I really appreciate all the kind messages I've been getting. I'm moving on with my life with the satisfaction that I'm liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else is a similar position to know your worth and do the same."
Alex and Tori would have been celebrating their fourth anniversary together on Feb. 9. Last year, Alex posted a photo of the couple together on Instagram with the caption, "This my captain poochymooingtons and she's been steering this pirate ship for 3 years and it's been the best years of my life, even though sometimes I want to throw her overboard! Happy anniversary! I love you!"
Tori also posted a photo last February with the caption, "Three years with my puppydaddy, best friend, sweet boo #iloveyou."