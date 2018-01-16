Nicky Jam's Life Story Is Set to Air on Telemundo Starring the Singer Himself

Nicky Jam's life story is coming to a small screen near you.

The journey that led Nicky, who was born Nick Rivera Caminero, to be one of the biggest names in Latin music is going to be told in his bio-series Nicky Jam: El Gandor starring the reggaeton superstar himself which is set to exclusively premiere on Telemundo, followed by its launch on Netflix outside of the US.

"I'm extremely excited we started on the production of my biographical series Nicky Jam: El Ganador, which people around the world will be able to see on Telemundo," said the double platinum artist in a statement. "It's something I've wanted to do for a long time, so thanks to all those who supported me and have worked to make my dream come true."