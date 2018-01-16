Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Stumbles Through Penélope Cruz's Spanish Lesson

Profesora Penélope Cruz is running Ellen DeGeneres' class today,

The acclaimed actress and upcoming star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace took a break from her usual schedule to teach the daytime host some of her native language. 

During an appearance on DeGeneres' daytime show on Tuesday, the comedian became Cruz's student. Unfortunately—but quite hilariously—we don't think DeGeneres will be passing this Spanish class. 

"Hey, help me out with something. I'm trying to learn Spanish. You could give me like a new word to learn today," the host told the Oscar winner. Cruz was already prepared with a few phrases—one in particular not so safe for TV. 

To start, Cruz shared the phrase, "Me tienes hasta el moño," which roughly translates to "I've had it with you." However, it didn't exactly roll off of Ellen's tongue. 

The next phrase, however, needed some censoring. "I'm not supposed to teach you this," Cruz told the host. When DeGeneres asked what it meant, the actress assured her, "It's better if you just learn it and trust me." 

While we don't know quite what the mystery phrase was, the chyron on the screen read, "We can't show the translation on TV." Oops!

Though Cruz may be an expert in Spanish, she's recently had to try her hand at somewhat of another language, too—English with an Italian accent! To portray Donatella Versace in the upcoming FX series, Cruz tried her hand at the famed designer's signature sound. 

"It was like starting from zero because I am playing Donatella and everybody knows the way she speaks and it's a very unique, very particular way of speaking," the star explained. "I needed months of preparation for this. Until I found that, I didn't feel ready to shoot."

