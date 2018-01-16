Jane Fonda Laughs Off Lily Tomlin's "Facelift" Joke on Today: "Who Are You, Megyn Kelly?"

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's jaws hit the floor when they interviewed Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on NBC's Today Tuesday. The unfiltered Hollywood icons, who were promoting the new season of Netflix's Grace and Frankie (returning Jan. 19), sure know how to make good TV.

"You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?" Kotb asked the comedy duo.

"Sometimes," Fonda replied.

"How long have you guys known each other?" Kotb continued.

Turning to Fonda, Tomlin quipped, "Oh, my gosh...I think before your first facelift!"

"What was that?" a shocked Guthrie asked as Kotb burst into a fit of giggles.

"Never mind! Never mind!" Fonda said, shaking her head. "We don't need to hear that!"

"Oh, boy! Now we're getting into it!" Guthrie said as Kotb's laughter grew louder. Turning to Tomlin, Fonda joked about her last Today appearance and asked, "Who are you, Megyn Kelly?"

"Oh, that's right!" Tomlin said. Rolling her eyes, Fonda said, "Right! Yeah!"