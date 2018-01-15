The Bachelor Recap: Must Love Dogs (And Cardigans and Going to Bed Early)

Everybody ready to GLOB?

Tonight's episode of The Bachelor decided it was the right time to take on the task of exploring two major moments in pop culture: the 80s women's wrestling series GLOW (not the excellent Netflix series about the 80s women's wrestling series), and the 2000 Christopher Guest classic Best in Show.

While last week's dates showed off Arie's love of cars and adrenaline and giving overly expensive gifts he didn't actually pay for(?), this week's dates showed off little to nothing about the man other than the fact that he likes dogs, he can't wrestle, and he wears cardigans.

He is OK at letting go of ladies who he's not feelin' it with, but really bad at expressing those feelings, which left kind of a bad aftertaste at the end of those two very long hours.