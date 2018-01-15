NAACP Image Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Naturi Naughton

Yara Shahidi, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The countdown to the 49th NAACP Image Awards is on!

If you didn't already guess, we're just hours away from the annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film.

The glamorous award show, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is expected to be a star-studded affair with Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Issae Rae and many others serving as presenters.

Common and Andra Day are expected to perform while Danny Glover will receive the "President's Award" for his humanitarian efforts from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

As for who will receive the NAACP "Entertainer of the Year" award, you'll just have to watch tonight at 9 p.m. on TV ONE.

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the star-studded red carpet and the fashionable looks seen on our favorite stars. Take a look in our massive gallery below.

Halle Berry, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Halle Berry

Bow down to one of the best! The A-list actress doesn't disappoint yet again on the red carpet. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Wearing a @narciso_rodriguez dress, @tiffanyandco jewelry, @louboutinworld pumps, @tylerellis_official clutch, along with a vintage @ysl feather jacket from my closet. Styling by @karlawelchstylist," the Black-ish star shared on Instagram. "Hair by @araxi_by_appointment_only, makeup by @stephensollitto #blackish." 

Issa Rae, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Issa Rae

The Entertainer of the Year nominee may just win the biggest award of the night. 

Kerry Washington, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Kerry Washington

The Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominee may just walk away with a special award for her role in Scandal.

Yara Shahidi, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Yara Shahidi

The beloved Grown-ish star is ready to support her TV dad Anthony Anderson at the annual award show. 

Caleb McLaughlin, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Caleb McLaughlin

The Outstanding Performance by a Youth winner has one big reason to celebrate Stranger Things tonight. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

Date night done right! The This Is Us star (wearing Chopard jewelry) brings his beautiful wife to the star-studded evening. 

Miles Brown, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Miles Brown

The Black-ish star shows off his own unique style before supporting his co-star Anthony Anderson inside. 

Niecy Nash, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Niecy Nash

The Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominee celebrates the success of Claws.

Yvette Nicole Brown, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Yvette Nicole Brown

The Elena of Avalor star wows fans and red carpet watchers with her designer dress. 

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Lonnie Chavis

Big 3 in the house! The This Is Us star is already a fashion pro thanks to his latest red carpet look. 

Marsai Martin, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Marsai Martin

The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series winner already has a big reason to celebrate tonight. 

Bianca Lawson, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Danielle Brooks

The Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominee arrives to represent Orange Is the New Black

Jeannie Mai, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Jeannie Mai

This is her time to shine! The talk-show host celebrates The Real's Outstanding Talk Series win. 

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"We are definitely the show that could!!! We never stopped dreaming, believing, and praying!" the talk-show host shared on Instagram after learning The Real won big. 

Adrienne Houghton, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Adrienne Houghton

"G L A M  N A A C P," The Real co-host shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet. "Hair by: @hair4kicks Makeup: @rokael_lizama Jumper @fashionnova" 

Bianca Lawson, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Bianca Lawson

The Queen Sugar star adds a splash of color to the carpet with her red dress. 

Jasmine Sanders, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Jasmine Sanders

The supermodel sports a red dress from Ester Abner's Resort 2018 collection.

Keesha Sharp, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP

Keesha Sharp

The Marshall star poses for the cameras before showtime begins. 

Lil Rel Howery, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Lil Rel Howery

"I want to thank PERRY ELLIS for both of my suits I've worn the last few days..." the Get Out star wrote on Instagram. "And shout to @camaraaunique for grooming me today..." 

Demetria McKinney, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Demetria McKinney

The Outstanding New Artist nominee is ready for a night of celebration in Pasadena. 

Rutina Wesley, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rutina Wesley

The Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominee celebrates the success of OWN's Queen Sugar

Storm Reid, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Storm Reid

We can't stop gushing over the Wrinkle in Time star's latest look on the carpet.  

Sonequa Martin-Green, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Sonequa Martin-Green

The Star Trek: Discovery star catches our eyes with her unique print dress and matching shoes. 

Lisa Vidal, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Lisa Vidal

"Sportin some leg at the #NAACPAWARDS! #ALICE&OLIVIA JUMPSUIT #Love!!!" the actress and singer shared on Instagram from the red carpet. 

LeToya Luckett, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

LeToya Luckett

Purple has never looked better on this talented singer. 

June Ambrose, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

June Ambrose

The costume designer wows on the red carpet with her head-turning look. 

Logan Browning, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Logan Browning

The Dear White People star is ready to shine at the star-studded award show. 

The 2018 NAACP Image Awards air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium tonight at 9 p.m. on TV ONE.

