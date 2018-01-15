Princess Charlotte Helps Look After Big Brother Prince George

She may only be 2 years old, but Princess Charlotte knows how to take charge.

According to The Daily Mail and the Eastern Daily Press, Queen Elizabeth II revealed the young royal likes to look after her big brother Prince Georgeduring an appearance at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Monday.

At the event, The Queen presented 10-year-old Emily Clay with a Bible signed by Her Majesty herself. While speaking with Emily's mother Ellen, The Queen asked about Emily's relationship with her 6-year-old sister Hadleigh.

"She asked if Emily looked after Hadleigh and I said it was more the other way round," Ellen said, per both media outlets. "She said it was like that with Princess Charlotte and Prince George."