Danica Patrick Confirms She's Dating Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are dating.

The NASCAR driver confirmed the rumored romance on Monday.

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick said told the Associated Press (via ESPN).

According to the ESPN article, Patrick told the AP she met Rodgers back in 2012 when they both attended the ESPYs. Rodgers won the award for Best NFL player that year. Even though she admitted she was a fan of the Green Bay Packers' rival the Chicago Bears, she "told him a long time ago I'd always root for him as a player."

"Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she told the AP (via ESPN). "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."