Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kandi Burruss Get Into Sexually Explicit, Expletive-Filled Twitter War

We don't know who built the house, but the house is definitely on fire!

Kandi Burruss hopped on Twitter on Sunday night to strike a match and ignite an epic feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is back for the show's 10th season, after the mother of six said on camera during Sunday night's episode that Burruss had propositioned her for sex.

While the episode was airing on Bravo, Buress tweeted, "I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @Kimzolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor!"

Within minutes, Zolciak clapped back, "If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f--king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!"