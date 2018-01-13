Stranger Things' David Harbour Hijacks Student's Senior Photos

Well played, Chief Hopper.

In October, Twitter user Damaris Fregoso, a California high school student, tweeted at Stranger Things star David Harbour, asking, "How many retweets for you take my senior photos with me." Harbour replied, "25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone." The Internet, including his Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp, rallied around this noble cause and retweeted the fan's tweet more than 29,000 times.

And so, Harbour fulfilled his promise. On Friday, he and Fregoso posted pics from her high school senior photo shoot. And yes, the actor held a trombone.

"Voted most likely to hijack someone's high school senior photos 24 years later," Harbour wrote on Instagram.