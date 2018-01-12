Kate Bosworth Says She Feels ''Optimistic'' About Hollywood's Future at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 1:16 PM

Kate Bosworthstressed the importance of "inclusivity" while speaking to the Time's Up movement at last night's 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Reflecting on the 2018 Golden Globes, where A-listers made their voices heard against ongoing sexual misconduct and abuse in the workplace, Bosworth told E! News' Zuri Hall she hopes to see more men get involved. 

"What I'm hopeful and positive about is this idea of coming together and inclusiveness," The Long Road Home actress shared. "That means women and men."

During Sunday night's ceremony, members of Hollywood stood in solidarity with Time's Up by dressing in black or wearing pins specially designed for the Globes. Actors including Justin Timberlake, Daniel KaluuyaFreddie HighmoreSeth Meyersand Nick Jonas made a statement by purchasing and sporting the pins, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the legal defense fund. 

Photos

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Kate Bosworth

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

From Bosworth's perspective, "We really need great men to step in and say, ‘I understand and identify with what the issue is, and I stand with you.' So please know it's an inclusive issue and something everyone needs to come together on. I feel really optimistic."

Time's Up has partnered with leading advocates for equality and safety in order to improve legislation, and through a GoFundMe campaign, raised $16 million for its legal defense fund in a week. 

To hear more from Kate, including her take on Oprah Winfrey's unforgettable speech and starring in Long Road Home, press play on the video above. 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

