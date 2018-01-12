Nina Agdal Shares Empowering Message After Magazine Body Shames Her

Nina Agdal is calling out an unnamed magazine for body shaming her by refusing to run a cover pictorial of her, claiming she did not fit into sample size clothing.

The 25-year-old Danish model, who has appeared in publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Maxim and ad campaigns for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Bebe, made her comments on Friday on Instagram, alongside an unnamed magazine photo of herself posing topless in a pair of blue jeans.

"Today, I'm disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry," she wrote. "A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it 'did not reflect well on my talent' and 'did not fit their market,' the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false."