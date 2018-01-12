Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Swoons Over Gaston at Disneyland

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
David Harbour, Alison Sudol, Netflix Golden Globes party

Is Stranger Things' David Harbour Dating Alison Sudol? Their PDA Says So

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Gal Gadot

Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Wore at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino

Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Daughter, Disneyland, Gaston

Instagram

Even Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose is awed and inspired by Gaston.

On Thursday, the singer and her family took a trip to Disneyland. There, her and husband Brandon Blackstock's 3-year-old daughter took quite a liking to a Disney Cast Member dressed as Beauty and the Beast's jacked villain. Clarkson posted on her Instagram page a photo of River wearing a dress with characters from the animated movie and cuddling up to Gaston by Sleeping Beauty Castle. She is positively swooning!

"Oh great so she's into bad boys at the age of 3," the singer wrote. This should be fun #Disneyland."

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

And it's not very hard to see why; Disney parks' Gastons have for years been charming fans—especially pint-sized ones (although some have put the bad boys in their place).

Because there's just one guy in town who's got all of it down...and his name's G-A-S-T...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Celeb Kids , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.