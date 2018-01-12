12 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:07 AM

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Yara Shahidi

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

There are just some things you just can't catch on an award show red carpet. 

There's so much going on that in the flurry of cameras flashing and interviews happening, we may miss some of the most thought-out, well executed and just fun details of a look. Well, we've recollected ourselves just in time to round up the best fashion-y moments from the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards you probably didn't see. 

From the way Yara Shahidi's Giambattista Valli dress flowed as she danced on the red carpet, to the back of Saoirse Ronan's Michael Kors dress, to the statement belts adorning several stars, these were the details that are worth a second look. 

Photos

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

To relish in the moment, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Constance Wu, Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Wu

The Fresh Off the Boat actress proved hair accessories can certainly elevate a look. 

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Saoirse Ronan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

From the front, the Ladybird star's stunning-yet-conservative Michael Kors dress looked straight out of Old Hollywood. From behind, the backless dress oozed modernity. 

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Mckenna Grace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

McKenna Grace

Yes, this is an 11-year-old killing it on the red carpet! But did you know the I, Tonya star is also wearing Dolce & Gabbana?

Article continues below

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Yara Shahidi

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star was flying in Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 couture on the red carpet!

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Mary J. Blige

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

To the naked eye, Mary's Vivienne Westwood stunner just looks gold, but on closer examination, you can see the intricate fabric is actually made of a multitude of hues, including red, green and black!

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Natalia Dyer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Natalia Dyer

Because the Stranger Things star's Erdem frock was so darkly romantic, one could've missed the statement neckline. Not to mention, her Sophia Webster Lilico Crystal Sandals perfectly matched the bejeweled accoutrement.

Article continues below

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Milo Ventimiglia

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

It looked like Milo was still in character at the award show. It may have looked black at first, but his Ralph Lauren suit was actually a velvet olive green—the hue du jour of the '80s (and of grandma couches). 

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Kate Bosworth

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth

The actress' Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 gown would be any vintage-loving bride's dream. We can't figure out if the feature wrapped around her hip is more a bustle or peplum, but either way we're digging it. 

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Gal Gadot

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman was glimmering in head-to-toe sequined Prada. If you look at the waistline, you'll notice an embellished belt of black gems. It's a lovely touch that sets this metallic dress out from others. 

Article continues below

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Nicole Kidman

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Not only was the Big Little Lies actress glowing from her Best Actress in a Movie / Limited Series win but she was literally shining, too, in a René Caovilla hot-pink dress with sequins everywhere. 

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Skyler Samuels

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Skyler Samuels

Did anyone notice that the Scream Queens star's Giamba red lace dress featured a belt of eyes around her waist? We see you, Skyler!

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Hong Chau

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Hong Chau

The Downsizing star kept the solo lob trend alive, wearing Repossi earrings only on one side. 

Article continues below

