Tia Mowry Announces Baby No. 2 Is a Girl in Gender Reveal Video

Tia Mowry's latest Quick Fix video is all about gender reveal ideas. It's fitting, since at the very end, she announced her second child will be a girl! Before taking a bite out of a white cake pop, Mowry said, "Now for the moment we've all been waiting for: my gender reveal. Let's find out!"
Lo and behold, the cake pop filling was bright pink. "We're having a girl! We're having a girl!" the Sister, Sister actress said. "[My son] Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited." Mowry, who married Cory Hardrict in 2018, announced her second pregnancy two months ago.
Mowry made cake pops, cakes and cupcakes in the video. "You know what I just thought of? What if you're having twins, and it's like a boy and a girl?" the mom-to-be wondered in the video. "Maybe you make half of the cake pink and half of the cake blue and mix it all in there."
YouTube
As far as the vlogger knows, it's not a problem she has to worry about. "I feel like I'm kind of big for how many months I am. Like, my belly is just like—bam! It's just like, 'Hello! Hello, world!'" Mowry said with a laugh. "So, when I'm around my mom, she's always like, 'Tia, are you sure you're just having one?' I'm like, 'Mom, do not put that on me. I don't want to have any twins.'"
"I don't know why people think that just because you're a twin, you want to have twins. No! I know what it's like to be a twin, OK? Don't get me wrong—twins are great. I'm a twin. But my mom, she actually told me...She was like, 'Tia, you could be having twins.' 'Cause my mom, when she was six months pregnant, that's when she found out she was having twins," said Mowry, whose twin sister is Tamera Mowry-Housley. "She said we were on top of each other, so it looked like there was just one in the belly, but there were actually two. I'm not having twins, people! Even though it may look like I'm having twins, 'cause I'm you know...Woo-hoo!"