Carrie Underwood and Ludacris Team Up for Super Bowl LII Song "The Champion"

Carrie Underwood will open NBC's Super Bowl LII Feb. 4 with a video for "The Champion." Underwood, who has been the voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football for the last five seasons, co-wrote the song with Chris DeStefano, Brett James and Ludacris, who also raps on the song.

The music video was filmed last year, before Underwood's accident that resulted in over 40 facial stitches, and the song premiered online Friday. "When we were writing 'The Champion,' our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome," Underwood said in a statement. "There's a champion in every single one of us!"