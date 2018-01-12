Matt Smith Got Smashed at James Corden's Wedding

James Corden is, admittedly, "dear, dear friends" with Matt Smith. And that's why he had no problem sharing an embarrassing story about the Crown actor on The Late Late Show Thursday.

Smith was a guest at Corden's wedding five years ago, when the TV host married Julia Carey at Babington House in Somerset. Other celebrity guests included David Carr, Dominic Cooper and Natalie Imbruglia, while Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody sang at the end of the ceremony. When Corden mentioned the wedding, Smith blushed. "Oh, no!" he giggled. "Don't mention the wall!"

"You were the star of our wedding in many ways," Corden said, seemingly teasing his pal for drinking too much during the wedding reception. "Do you remember anything about that day?"