Jessica Biel Channeled a Futuristic Jessica Rabbit at Critics' Choice Awards

If only we had a time machine.

If Jessica Rabbit traveled into the future, she'd come back looking like Jessica Biel at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards...or at least that's what hairstylist Adir Abergel thinks anyway.

"[Jessica's hair] had one big magic wave with a smooth finish toward the bottom," he told E! News. "It was modern version of a classic style."

The Sinner star graced the red carpet in a sheer Oscar de la Renta spring 2018 dress, featuring black tulle with ruby and spinel bonded laser-cut leather.

Since the dress had a lot of sheer components, the hairstylist wanted to mimic the sheen seen on the leather patches. "I wanted something classic, kind of playful and more polished," he added.