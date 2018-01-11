Georgina Chapman Set to Receive $15-20 Million in Harvey Weinstein Divorce Settlement

Fernando Leon/Getty Images for TIME
New details are being revealed in Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein's divorce settlement.
One day after the news broke, E! News has learned the settlement involved an agreement that Georgina would receive between $15-20 million.
According to People, Georgina will also receive primary custody of their two children. The former couple, however, is still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.
No documents have been filed as of yet. E! News did confirm that the famous couple agreed to their divorce settlement in late December.
Back in October, Georgina released a statement where she announced she was leaving her husband as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations. Through his spokesperson, Harvey has continuously denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."
She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
After the news broke, Harvey released a statement and said he understood her reasons for leaving him.
"I support her decision. I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," Harvey explained. "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."
The couple was married for 10 years.