Georgina Chapman Set to Receive $15-20 Million in Harvey Weinstein Divorce Settlement

New details are being revealed in Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein's divorce settlement.

One day after the news broke, E! News has learned the settlement involved an agreement that Georgina would receive between $15-20 million.

According to People, Georgina will also receive primary custody of their two children. The former couple, however, is still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.

No documents have been filed as of yet. E! News did confirm that the famous couple agreed to their divorce settlement in late December.

Back in October, Georgina released a statement where she announced she was leaving her husband as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations. Through his spokesperson, Harvey has continuously denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone.