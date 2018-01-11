Janelle Monae Is an Out-of-This-World Service Representative in This Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams Sneak Peek

What happens when society has collapsed, you're stuck as a cog in society's consumerism wheel, and you decide enough's enough? You turn to Janelle Monáe, apparently.
In this sneak peek of Amazon Prime's upcoming anthology series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, exclusive to E! news, the singer and Hidden Figures star makes her otherworldly arrival as Alice, a friendly representative of Autofac, the automatic product-manufacturing company that's keeping Juno Temple's Emily and the rest of humanity trapped in this consumerism loop.
Stepping out of her spaceship, covered in resplendent silver metal, she makes her introduction: "Hello, I'm Alice. I understand you folks are having issues with our services. How can I help?" So, she comes in peace, right? We'll see about that.
The episode, entitled "Autofac," tells the story of a world where this massive factory continues to operate according to the principles of consumerism, with humans consuming products to be happy. In order to consume continuously, they must be denied freedom of choice and free will. When a small band of rebels, including Temple's Emily, decide to shut down the factor, they discover they may actually be the perfect consumers after all. Jay Paulson and David Lyons also appear in the episode alongside Temple and Monae.
Based on the works of prolific sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick, the anthology series is comprised of 10 standalone episodes, each based on one of Dick's stories. Produced by Sony Pictures Television with Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner and Bryan Cranston as executive producers, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams features an all-star cast that also includes Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Steve Buscemi, Maura Tierney, Greg Kinnear and Cranston himself.
The anthology series, which began airing in the UK last fall, will be available to stream in full on Friday, Jan. 12 on Amazon Prime.