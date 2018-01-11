Rob Lowe Slams Bella Thorne Over Montecito Mudslides Post: This Is Why People Hate Celebrities

Rob Lowe has a message for Bella Thorne, who was upset she couldn't make it to her boyfriend's concert because of mudslides putting Montecito, Calif. in grave danger.

At least 17 people have been killed by the natural disaster that swept through the Southern California community earlier this week, which is inhabited by many celebrities including Lowe, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and more. In a since-deleted Twitter post, Thorne expressed frustration over the 101 freeway's closure and its impact on her travel plans: "F--k 101 to santa barbara. I'm missing my boyfriend's first date on his tour :((("

Lowe reposted the actress's tweet on Instagram, commenting, "This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I'm sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker."