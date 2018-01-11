Eric Clapton Opens Up About Going Deaf and Ongoing Health Problems

Eric Clapton isn't going to let hearing loss slow him down.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 2, the 72-year-old musician reveals he's going deaf. Clapton, who's made history as the only three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said he still plans to perform live.

"I am still going to work. I'm doing a few gigs. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park in July," Clapton shared. "The only thing I'm concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient. I mean, I'm going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work."

Eric, who in 2013 revealed he suffers from nerve damage that negatively impacts his guitar playing and has long been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, said it's "amazing" he's still alive.