David Otunga Cleared in Jennifer Hudson Domestic Battery Investigation

David Otunga has reportedly been cleared in the Jennifer Hudson domestic violence investigation.

Back in November, the couple ended their relationship after 10 years together and Hudson received a protective order against Otunga. E! News received the order of protection Hudson filed with her local police department at the time, in which she alleged Otunga grabbed their son by the hand and also claimed Otunga then pushed her.

According to TMZ, police had been investing Otunga for domestic battery since November and they have since completed their investigation and Otunga will not be charged in the case.

Back on Nov. 17, Hudson's rep told E! News that the singer and Otunga "have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."