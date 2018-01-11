Marvel Developing Black Widow Solo Film for Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long said he wants to make a stand-alone movie centered on the character. Johansson is on board with the idea, and she told Variety in 2016 that she pitched it to the studio often. "It would have to fit in the idea of where they want to go," she explained. "I'm invested in that character. Marvel is greatly invested in that character." For Johansson to return, she said, "I would like for it to happen under the right circumstances."

Regarding the plot possibilities, Johansson said, "I think there's a lot of opportunity to mine that story line. She's got a really rich origins story. There's a lot of places you can go—you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow program. There's all kinds of stuff that you could do with it. You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she's part of." A prequel is a "possibility," she added. "There's plenty of back-story."