Fuller House's Juan Pablo Di Pace Joins Forces With PETA

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 7:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta 102

Kesha Norman Claps Back at Rumors She ''Trapped'' C.J. Mosley on WAGS Atlanta: ''I Don't Know What Else You Want From Me!''

ESC: Stuart Weitzman, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid

When Gigi Hadid & Kate Moss Model Together, Magic Happens

Diet Coke

Diet Coke Is Getting a Makeover With 4 New Fruit-Flavored Sodas

Juan Pablo Di Pace, PETA

PETA

Juan Pablo Di Pace is taking a stand with PETA

The Fuller House star is teaming up with the organization as he launches bit to extinguish circus cruelty. 

"My love for animals really comes from being a kid and discovering stray cats and dogs … and bringing them in," begins Di Pace during the promotional video. 

"I have a special love for felines. I love small cats, big cats. … To see what things are done to them in the circus is really upsetting … they sleep in tiny cages. They're forced to do things they don't want to do. They beat them up," he says. 

Photos

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

"[W]hat we see in the circus is just a fraction of what these poor animals have to go through."

Watch

Was Juan Pablo di Pace a Full House Fan?

The actor goes on to explain how uneasy and "unnerved" he is by seeing animals perform tricks and that he would never take his children to toa circus that featured animals because it would be too upsetting for him. He says he'd much rather them go to a circus that features only talented human performers. 

"I wouldn't want them to think it's OK," he says. "Because it's not. … [Y]ou can really go to the circus watching amazing performances by clowns or acrobats or dancers. … [L]et's stop [going to animal circuses]."

Di Pace now joins the list of stars like Penélope CruzKate del Castillo, Eva Mendes, Wilmer Valderrama, Geroge Lopez, and Edward James Olmos, who have all helped PETA promote kindness to animals. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Top Stories , PETA
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.