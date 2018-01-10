Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will & Grace—in 2 Different Roles

NBC
NBC
Get ready for a double dose of JLo, Will & Grace fans!
The icon will be making her grand return to the NBC comedy in an upcoming episode of the successful revival, following up on her hilarious guest appearances in seasons six and seven. But this time around, she'll be playing not one, but two different roles.
E! News has confirmed that not only will Jennifer Lopez appear again as herself, but she'll be pulling double-duty as her Shades of Blue character, NYPD detective Harlee Santos, as well. How will that work? We have no idea, but we can't wait to see the sure-to-be hysterical way Will & Grace co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan bring the street-wise cop into their decidedly lighter world.
As fans of Will & Grace surely recall, Lopez made her first appearance in the show's sixth season finale, as well as the season seven premiere, where it was revealed that she grew up in the Bronx with Karen's (Megan Mullally) now-dearly departed maid Rosario (Shelley Morrison). She eventually performed her hit "Waiting for Tonight" at Karen's wedding to Lyle Finster (John Cleese), with Jack (Sean Hayes) filling in as her back-up dancers, naturally.
How will "Jennifer Lopez" take to hearing the news that her buddy from the block, Rosario, has passed away? You'll have to tune in to find out.
Lopez joins an impressive roster of returning guests stars that includes Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver, Michael Arangano, Leslie Jordan and a still-to-come Bobby Cannavale.
Vanity Fair was first to report the news.
Are you looking forward to JLo's return? Sound off in the comments below!
Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, while Shades of Blue returns for season three later this year.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)