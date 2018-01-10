Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Reach Divorce Settlement

When Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein, she had said in a statement, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband."

Weinstein later said in a statement, "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family."

"We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate," he said. "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."