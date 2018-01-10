Kelly Clarkson Is a Voice Coach Because She Loves The Voice

Kelly Clarkson is so excited to be a coach on The Voice.

The singer took the stage for NBC's winter press day on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming season of the singing competition show. She's finally serving as a coach, which has apparently been in the works for a very long time, with no consideration for the possible return of American Idol, the show that made Clarkson a star.

"Imma be real with you, a lot of people reach out to me to be a part of singing things," Clarkson told reporters when asked if any of the new Idol producers reached out to her. "I love this show, and I've been trying to be a part of it. I was knocked up for like three years, I couldn't work because my pregnancies are horrible."