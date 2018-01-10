2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations List Includes Lady Bird

Score more nominations for Lady Bird, I, Tonya, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which are widely expected to become 2018 Oscar contenders.

The movies' costume designers—April Napier, Jennifer Johnson, Nadine Haders and Melissa Toth— are nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), the group announced on Wednesday. Kingsman: The Golden Circle costume designer Arianne Phillips is also nominated in that category.

Last weekend, Greta Gerwig's film Lady Bird, which stars Saoirse Ronan, won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which stars Frances McDormand, won Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes. Ronan won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while McDormand won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. The nominees for the 2018 Oscars will be announced on January 23.