Jackass Star Bam Margera Is Heading to Rehab After DUI Arrest

Days after Bam Margera was arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly driving under the influence, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star is heading to rehab, says his mother.

"He decided to go to rehab in LA so we're putting that program into place," his mother April told Page Six on Tuesday. "How long he stays is to be determined but he'll want to keep that private."

The concerned mother added, "He feels a lot better. He had a bad night. He's embarrassed by it. He's mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family."

April added that she's entrusting his care to professionals and said, “Don’t be so quick to judge other people. Everybody has a different story and everybody is going through different things. It’s not an instant fix. He’s been seeing therapists. There are going to be hiccups when you’re battling addiction. You’re not going to be 100 percent successful the first time. He’s getting a handle and the upside of this thing. He’s learning as he goes."

On Monday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to E! News that the extreme prankster was arrested around 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Los Angeles county.

While he was initially pulled over due to a cell phone violation, officers noticed signs of possible intoxication and conducted a standard field sobriety test.

Officers proceeded to arrest the pro skateboarder for suspected drunk driving. The 38-year-old posted $15,000 bail and was released Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. local time.

