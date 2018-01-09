New Russell Simmons Claims Under Review By NYPD

The New York Police Department is looking into new allegations made against Russell Simmons.

A statement to E! News from a detective with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information reads, "The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the NYC area and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information."

E! News has reached out to Simmons' attorney for comment.

According to TMZ, two women filed criminal complaints alleging Simmons raped them in 1983 and 1991, respectively. The outlet reports that Sherri Hines, who first came forward with the claims in a report from the Los Angeles Times and later appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, is one of those women. Hines claims she was a teenager performing in a hip-hop group when Simmons asked her to come to his office in 1983, where he allegedly raped her.

E! News has not seen the alleged complaints.