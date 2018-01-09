Radio DJ Slips Prince Harry His Business Card Ahead of the Royal Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 1:12 PM

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need a DJ for their upcoming wedding, there's someone who's up for the job.

During the couple's visit to the youth-led radio station Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton on Tuesday, a local DJ slipped the prince his business card. 

"DJ at your wedding! DJ at your wedding!" Jevanni Letford called out to the prince and his future bride.

The bold move led Markle and Harry to share a smile. The royal then tucked the card into his coat pocket before exiting the room.

"Just slipped Prince Harry the old business card in a bid to secure that #weddingdj gig," Letford tweeted along with a video of the encounter. "@KensingtonRoyal @ReprezentRadio @meghanmarkle #triedit #godj."

Watch the video to see Letford make his pitch.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple's visit to the studios marked their first royal engagement of 2018. Markle and Harry met with several representatives and presenters and talked to them about how the organization supports young adults through radio and broadcast training. They also greeted a crowd of well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Given the chilly winter weather, Markle and Harry made sure to bundle up for the occasion. The former Suits star wore a long, camel-colored coat by Smythe while the prince wore an olive green wool topcoat by Club Monaco.

 

Even if the couple hasn't finalized the entertainment, they've still checked off several items from their wedding to-do list. For instance, they've already picked their date and venue. The two are scheduled to tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In addition, an insider told E! News Harry asked his brother Prince William to be his best man and that his nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have roles on the big day as well.

Only a few more months until the royal wedding!

