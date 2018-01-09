Hugh Grant Expecting His Fifth Child With Girlfriend Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant is about to be a daddy of five!

The 57-year-old British actor is expecting his fifth child with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. The couple was spotted walking through a New York City airport on Tuesday where the Swedish television producer donned an ensemble that showed her growing baby bump.

The baby will be the third child for Eberstein and Grant. They're already parents to a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son named John.

Grant also has two children with his ex, Tinglan Hong—a 4-year-old son named Felix and a 6-year-old daughter named Tabitha.

E! News reached out to Grant's reps who are not commenting on the baby No.5 reports.