Yolanda Hadid Confirms She's Dating a New Man: ''I'm Very Much in Love''

Yolanda Hadid is in love, and she doesn't care who knows it!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by the Wendy Williams Show today and confirmed she's off the market, dating a businessman who she can't help but gush over.

However, it took a while for her to feel ready to date again following her divorce from David Foster in November 2015.

"I have been single for two and a half years," she explained. "I needed to take that time for me to heal and to step into my own power as a single woman. It was great. But I just met an amazing man."

She smiled as she gushed, "I'm very much in love."