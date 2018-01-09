Yolanda Hadid Confirms She's Dating a New Man: ''I'm Very Much in Love''

Lisa Rinna's Daughters Reveal the Very Unique Way She Taught Them About Sex in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
Yolanda Hadid is in love, and she doesn't care who knows it!
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by the Wendy Williams Show today and confirmed she's off the market, dating a businessman who she can't help but gush over.
However, it took a while for her to feel ready to date again following her divorce from David Foster in November 2015.
"I have been single for two and a half years," she explained. "I needed to take that time for me to heal and to step into my own power as a single woman. It was great. But I just met an amazing man."
She smiled as she gushed, "I'm very much in love."
Though she didn't reveal his name, she did give some details about her mystery man. For starters, he's two or three months younger than her—she's about to turn 54 on January 11—and he's not in the industry.
"He's a very private person. He's a businessman," she said. "That's just the way I like it."
In fact, Yolanda admitted she made a notebook to visualize her perfect partner, and it actually worked!
"I made a spiral, a love spiral, about a month ago or two months ago," she explained. "I wrote exactly what I wanted. After two and a half years being single, you have a lot of time to think, you know? It was like, 'What do I really want in a man?' I wrote it exactly down. 'What are the qualities that I really feel that I need in that other person.' And he magically appeared. He rang the doorbell at the farm. Here he is!"
OK, could that be any more amazing?!
Meanwhile, Yolanda also opened up about her daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, who she was able to spend a good amount of time with over the holidays. Gigi even brought Zayn Malik along!
"We built gingerbread houses. We knitted sweaters. We sat in front of the fire. Cooked dinner. Had a glass of wine and talked," Yolanda recalled of their time together. "We have such a public life. It's such a nice time to just reconnect and be alone and not have to be smiling or put on makeup. They were all in their big socks and wool sweaters, knitting in front of the fire place. That's what we love to do. It's a very Dutch thing."
So sweet!