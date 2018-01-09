Penélope Cruz Plans to Ask Donatella Versace About The Assassination of Gianni Versace "Fiction" Statement

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is poised to be FX's next big hit, but the family of slain fashion mogul Gianni Versace doesn't seem too thrilled…or do they?

In a statement from Versace, the family said, "The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace. Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction."

The series stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico, and Cruz told E! News she spoke to Gianni's sister, Donatella, before taking the role—and heard from her recently.